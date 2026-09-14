Heartbreak for Alan Ritchson as He and Wife of 2 Decades Announce Divorce

After 20 years of marriage, Reacher star Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine announced they are officially divorcing.

In his latest Instagram post, Ritchson shared the statement. “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way,” the statement reads. “We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.”

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The soon-to-be-exes further shared, “Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us – or the love and respect we will always share. The best gift we can give one another – and our boys – right now is friendship, grace, and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be.

“We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming,” they pointed out. “Change is hard enoguh without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion.”

Alan and Catherine then added, “Thank you for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our fmaily our priority.”

The former couple first met during a dance class in 1999. They married in 2006 and welcomed three sons Calam, Edan, and Amory. TMZ reports that the actor had filed for divorce nine months before sharing the announcement.