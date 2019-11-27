Actor and Model Godfrey Gao Tragically Dies at 35 After Collapsing on Set of Game Show

Actor and model Godfrey Gao died suddenly Wednesday morning at the age of 35 after collapsing on set of his new game show, titled Chase Me, WWD reports. The Taiwanese-Canadian actor, who made history as the first Asian model to be cast by Louis Vuitton before appearing in his best-known movie, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, reportedly collapsed on the set of the game show he was filming in China.

Gao’s management team told the outlet that first responders attempted to revive Geo for three hours before he was declared dead, and that all who know the talented entertainer are reeling from the news.

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Unfortunately following three hours of medical rescue efforts, he left us,” a Jetsta spokesperson told the outlet. “We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept.”

“Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location,” they continued. “Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone.”

The cause of Gao’s death has yet to be announced, although a statement from Chase Me to WWD revealed that he had fallen to the ground while running due to “heart issues.” The show also expressed “incomparable pain and complete sorrow” over his passing.

Chase Me does appear to be a fairly athletically demanding show, being compared to American Ninja Warrior due to the physical tasks demanded of the contestants. It is unclear what kind of physical activity Gao was taking part in.

Gao made his TV debut in 2007 in a series titled Bull Fighting, going on to star in a number of other series, including Momo Love, Never Give Up Dodo, God of War Zhao Yun, and Remembering Lichuan.

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Global Entertainment Industry Summit