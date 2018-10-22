Game Of Thrones’ The Mountain Believes He Was Robbed Of World’s Strongest Man Title

The man who is The Mountain on Game of Thrones believes he was robbed of the real-life title of World’s Strongest Man.

As Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson explains on Instagram, he lost the title this past weekend to Britain’s Eddie Hall by a single point. The difference came during the Viking Press event. Bjornsson’s performance would have matched Hall’s, but a referee claims he “double-dipped” on his final rep, a claim that Bjornsson disputes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Really proud of my effort in the Viking Press at The Worlds Strongest Man. I completed 15 reps but the referee took the last rep away from me. They say I double dipped. This would have been equal first place with Eddie Hall, which would have scored me one point higher. I know it’s only one point, but sometimes one point can change the game completely. Strongman fans out there what do you think? 🤔 A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on May 28, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

“Really proud of my effort in the Viking Press at The Worlds Strongest Man,” Bjornsson wrote. “I completed 15 reps but the referee took the last rep away from me. They say I double dipped. This would have been equal first place with Eddie Hall, which would have scored me one point higher. I know it’s only one point, but sometimes one point can change the game completely.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Bjornsson stated more bluntly that he had been “robbed” of the title, even calling the legitimacy of the sport into question.

“This weekend I was robbed. The integrity of my beloved sport is in question,” Bjornsson wrote.

Bjornsson appealed the ruling, but was rejected. This is sixth time that the 28-year-old strongman has placed within the top three at the World’s Strongest Man competition, and the second time he’s come in second place, so the frustration is understandable. That said, he’s likely got another few shots at first place in him.

Based on the popular book series A Song of Ice and Fire, by George R.R. Martin, the hit Emmy-winning fantasy series Game of Thrones chronicles an epic struggle for power in a vast and violent kingdom.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones will see Daenerys Targaryen finally make her way from Essos to Westeros to reclaim the Iron Throne, while the Night King’s White Walker army marches south, bringing winter with him.

Game of Thrones stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Kit Harington, Diana Rigg, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Jonathan Pryce. Executive producers are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Frank Doelger, Bernadette Caulfield. Co-executive producers are Guymon Casady, Vince Gerardis, George R.R. Martin.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.