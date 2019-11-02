‘Game of Thrones’ Author Reveals ‘House of the Dragon’ Plot Details

After news of the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon nearly broke the internet, author George R. R. Martin revealed even more details. The creator of A Song of Ice and Fire posted on his Not A Blog Thursday, recapping the announcement from HBO and giving fans a few clues of his own. This included a strong hint that practically confirms plot details for House of the Dragon.

Martin will serve as co-creator and executive producer on House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that HBO announced on Tuesday night. The show is set a few hundred years before the main series, and centers around the ruling House Targaryen at the height of its power. It is based on some of Martin’s background writings, but at first that did little to narrow things down, given how prolific the author is.

Thankfully, Martin helped. In Thursday’s blog posts, he drew fans’ attention to a few of his writings in particular, seemingly hinting at the contents of House of the Dragon.

“If you’d like to know a bit more of what the show will be about… well, I can’t actually spill those beans,” he wrote, “but you might want to pick up a copy of two anthologies I did with Gardner Dozois, DANGEROUS WOMEN and ROGUES, and then move on to Archmaester Gyldayn’s history, FIRE & BLOOD.”

Fans flew into a frenzy, digging up the anthologies to see what Martin had written about in them. The first contained his novella The Princess and the Queen, or, the Blacks and the Greens. The second contained The Rogue Prince, or, a King’s Brother. Both are novellas set about 200 years before the main series of A Song of Ice and Fire, during the Westerosi civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons.

Most readers agreed this was Martin’s way of confirming what House of the Dragon would be about. HBO’s announcement material stated only that the show was based on Fire & Blood, Martin’s fictional history book which covered 150 years of Targaryen reign, including the contents of both novellas. Martin himself wrote in another blog post that this was “enough material for a dozen shows.”

Martin offered further hints by saying that House of the Dragon “has been in development for several years,” meaning it was in the works before Fire & Blood came out last year.

“It was actually the first concept I pitched to HBO when we started talking about a successor show, way back in the summer of 2016,” he added.

Some fans are disappointed by this apparent revelation, as they were hoping to see House of the Dragon cover Aegon’s Conquest, the war in which House Targaryen first unified the Seven Kingdoms under one banner. Others even speculated that we might see an anthology-style series, with each season jumping through Martin’s rich fictional history.

However, many agree that the Dance of the Dragons is the most exciting setting present in Fire & Blood, and there are characters, battles and dramas we cannot wait to see rendered on screen. There are also big questions that could be answered here, which were left mysterious in Martin’s unreliable narration of history on the page.

Check back for updates on House of the Dragon as they are made available.