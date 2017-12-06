Entertainment

Freeform Viewers Irritated Over Repeated ‘Christmas Vacation’ Viewings

Freeform recently announced its annual ’25 Days of Christmas’ programming schedule, something many […]

Freeform recently announced its annual “25 Days of Christmas” programming schedule, something many look forward to each holiday season as an excellent excuse for some quality binge-watching.

Along with holiday classics like The Santa Clause, The Polar Express and Elf, the network’s lineup also includes seasonal staple National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which is set to air over 20 times during the month of December.

According to some Twitter users, that number is far too high.

Christmas Vacation wasn’t the only movie targeted.

Still, others were happy to see that the movie is part of the channel’s lineup.

