Freeform Viewers Irritated Over Repeated ‘Christmas Vacation’ Viewings

Freeform recently announced its annual “25 Days of Christmas” programming schedule, something many look forward to each holiday season as an excellent excuse for some quality binge-watching.

Along with holiday classics like The Santa Clause, The Polar Express and Elf, the network’s lineup also includes seasonal staple National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which is set to air over 20 times during the month of December.

According to some Twitter users, that number is far too high.

Who is in charge of Freeform 25 days of Christmas?! I get it you like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation but a little variety would be nice. — Madison Mudd (@madison_mudd4) December 5, 2017

ABC Freeform is playing Christmas Vacation tonight as part of 25 Days of Christmas. Going to miss it? That’s okay. You have 19 more chances to watch it this month. — Austin Martinez (@AustinM_Photo) December 5, 2017

a concept: freeform playing more classic xmas movies instead of showing Christmas Vacation 3x a day — kate kringle 🤶🏼🎄 (@_kwalla) December 5, 2017

Christmas Vacation wasn’t the only movie targeted.

Freeform has screwed up 25 days of Christmas… it’s the same 3 movies on repeat. Elf, Christmas Vacation, Polar Express, 🔁 @FreeformTV get it together — Cass Bodne (@kissmyyycass) December 5, 2017

Freeform, the Harry Potter and Christmas vacation network — LT (@LSTidwell1) December 5, 2017

I wish Freeform would show more of those older Christmas movies, I can only watch Elf and Christmas Vacation so many times — Eli Kirk (@BasedGodDeli) December 2, 2017

Still, others were happy to see that the movie is part of the channel’s lineup.

I’m glad Freeform recognizes the only Christmas movies people actually want to watch are Elf and Christmas Vacation — Shelby Mustang (@shelbymustang) December 6, 2017

🚨 CHRISTMAS VACATION JUST STARTED ON FREEFORM 🚨 — J. Robert Aycock (@aycockonxion) December 5, 2017

“Freeform plays Christmas Vacation too much” – said no one ever — Katie Zumwalt (@kzummi) December 2, 2017

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.