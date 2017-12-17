Entertainment

Foo Fighters Rock Out to Christmas Hits in Ugly Sweaters on ‘SNL’

The Foo Fighters closed out this week’s Saturday Night Live with a special music performance.The […]

By

The Foo Fighters closed out this week’s Saturday Night Live with a special music performance.

The song started out with front man Dave Grohl playing an acoustic version of the band’s hit song “Everlong” while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. After he wrapped up the first verse with just a spolight on him, all of the lights went up as the band transitioned into a rock version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). The band closed things out with a guitar version of the Peanuts Theme song, earning a huge applause from the live audience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to say how much they loved the performance.

The band played “The Sky is a Neighborhood,” one of their hit songs from their latest album, Concrete and Gold earlier in the evening.

Tagged:
, , , , ,

Related Posts