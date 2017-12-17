Foo Fighters Rock Out to Christmas Hits in Ugly Sweaters on ‘SNL’

The Foo Fighters closed out this week’s Saturday Night Live with a special music performance.

The song started out with front man Dave Grohl playing an acoustic version of the band’s hit song “Everlong” while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. After he wrapped up the first verse with just a spolight on him, all of the lights went up as the band transitioned into a rock version of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home). The band closed things out with a guitar version of the Peanuts Theme song, earning a huge applause from the live audience.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to say how much they loved the performance.

The Foo Fighters are so great – no other band would go on SNL, take one of their biggest hits, and extent it into a Christmas medley while wearing Christmas gear. A+ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 17, 2017

Foo Fighters performance on SNL tonight was sick! Dave playing everlong by himself then the band kicks into A Christmas rock tune and then into Charlie Brown rock tune so seeming less that it all just flowed so perfectly — Tyler Dennett (@SkateTaco) December 17, 2017

um….. foo fighters wearing christmas sweaters and singing a half acoustic version of everlong / half christmas medley on snl……. i DIDNT deserve — j loves tay (@afireaspark) December 17, 2017

OKAY THE FOO FIGHTERS JUST GAVE ONE OF IF NOT THE BEST PERFORMANCES IVE EVER SEEN ON SNL — merry chrysler (@kenziewadsworth) December 17, 2017

Foo Fighters in colorful sweaters rocking out to the Peanuts theme is what Christmas is all about. #SNL — MKT (@mkt1217) December 17, 2017

The band played “The Sky is a Neighborhood,” one of their hit songs from their latest album, Concrete and Gold earlier in the evening.