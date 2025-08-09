Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Revealed Days After Death of Brandon Blackstock

The Kelly Clarkson Show will return for Season 7 despite the sudden death of the host’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

According to People, the new season of the Grammy-winning daytime talk show will premiere this fall. The exact date has yet to be announced.

Brandon Blackstock died on August 7, 2025, after a private battle with cancer. He was 48. Kelly Clarkson and the former talent manager were married from 2012 to 2022 and shared daughter River, 11, and Remington, 9.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep told People. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

While season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is reportedly set to premiere only weeks after Brandon Blackstock’s death, Clarkson will be focusing on her children. The singer kicked off a Las Vegas residency in July but has postponed her upcoming shows to be “fully present” for River and Remington.