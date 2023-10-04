Phil Mickelson Opens up About His Gambling Addiction

Phil Mickelson recently opened up about his gambling addiction. On the social media network formerly known as Twitter, the 53-year-old golf star said that his addiction "caused a lot of harm" in his life. Mickelson talked about his journey with addition in reference to the start of the NFL season.

"Most of you will enjoy this football season with moderation while having lots of fun and entertainment," Mickelson wrote in September. "The fantasy leagues will provide banter amongst friends and money won or lost betting won't affect you. I wont be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn't any fun at all. The money wasn't ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn't able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm."

Mickelson also shared some advice for those battling with addiction. "If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won't confuse your enablers as friends like I did," he said. "Hopefully you won't have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have. But hopefully you WILL have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments like I have in Amy. She has loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times."

The three-time Masters champion added: "After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I'm now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace. I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I'm doing it slowly and as best I can."

According to a book released by Billy Walters (per CNN), Walter says that Mickelson's gambling losses were close to $100 million. And in the past three decades, Mickelson wagered "a total of more than $1 billion." In August, Mickelson denied claims that he considered betting on the 2012 Ryder Cup, an event he was participating in.

Mickelson has won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including six major championships. Along with winning the Master three times. He won the PGA Championship in 2005 and 2021 and The Open Championship in 2013. And in 2012, Mickelson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.