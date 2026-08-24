Elvis Presley’s Multi-Time Co-Star and Sitcom Legend Dead at 82: RIP to Shelley Fabares

Shelley Fabares, the actress who became a household name as Mary Stone on The Donna Reed Show before starring alongside Elvis Presley and later leading the sitcom Coach, has died. She was 82.

Fabares died Saturday in Los Angeles following a brief illness, her family announced. She is survived by her husband, actor Mike Farrell, whom she married in 1984.

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Fabares’ family remembered her not only for a career spanning television, film and music, but for the impact she had on those closest to her.

“To her family and friends, Shelley was a source of love, strength, laughter and comfort,” they said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

They described her as a “devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member and loyal friend” whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impression.

Fabares rose to prominence on The Donna Reed Show, appearing on the sitcom from 1958 to 1963. Her success extended beyond acting when she recorded “Johnny Angel,” which became a No. 1 hit in 1962.

She later made the jump to the big screen, appearing opposite Presley in three films: Girl Happy, Spinout, and Clambake.

Fabares eventually found another defining television role as Christine Armstrong on Coach, starring opposite Craig T. Nelson. The sitcom ran from 1989 to 1997 and followed the lives of a college football coach and the people around him.

Nelson remembered his longtime co-star following news of her death.

“Shelley was a great and grand lady… just a rock. I will miss her,” Nelson said in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly through his representative. “She was a foundational part of my life during the run of Coach.”

Fabares’ family said her professional accomplishments were only part of the legacy she leaves behind.

“For millions, Shelley was a beloved actress whose work became part of the fabric of American television and film,” her family added in their statement to PEOPLE.

They added that those closest to her would remember her for her “kindness, loyalty, wit, courage and beautiful spirit.”

The family asked for privacy as they mourned Fabares, while expressing gratitude for the years they shared with her.

“We will miss her deeply — not only as a celebrated performer, but as the loving and extraordinary person she was in our everyday lives,” they said.