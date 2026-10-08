‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ and ‘Labyrinth’ Figure Dies After ‘Short Illness’: James Grover Was 87

Longtime British film editor James Grover passed away late last month at the age of 87.

Grover’s son, Tim, confirmed his father’s passing with The Hollywood Reporter, who stated that the director died at his home in Buckinghamshire, England, following a short illness.

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The illness Grover suffered from has not been made public.

As a film editor, Grover’s career lasted more than four decades and he was attached to a number of prominent films, such as Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, which was nominated for four Academy Awards (winning one) and Jim Henson’s Labyrinth.

In addition to those movies, Grover was tied to six Bond films: For Your Eyes Only, The Living Daylights, and License to Kill, the three of which he worked on as an editor. He assisted with three other Bond movies, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, and Octopussy.

Grover formerly was vice chairman of the British Film Editors, and the group paid tribute to Grover in an Instagram post following his passing.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our beloved friend and colleague John Grover BFE passed away Monday 28th September,” the IG post began. “John was a world-renowned editor, known for his work on many popular films throughout the 80’s and 90’s (James Bond franchise, Labyrinth, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and many more).”

BFE’s post later added, “John’s gentle and warm presence will be missed by all Board members. We extend condolences to his family, and all those who knew him.”

Some of Grover’s additional editorial credits include Doctor Zhivago, The Executioner, The Wild Geese, and The Blue Bird. The Wild Geese starred Roger Moore, a longtime Bond actor who had familiarity with Grover.

His early career included an uncredited assistant editing role in 1963’s The Haunting.

Grover is survived by his wife, Jenny, his daughter, Camilla, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.