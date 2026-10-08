Update on Travis Tritt Amidst Pneumonia Struggle

Less than a week after cancelling tour dates due to pneumonia, country superstar Travis Tritt is rescheduling and cancelling more upcoming dates as he continues to struggle to fully recover.

On Wednesday, Tritt’s official Instagram account delivered news that the singer would be unable to perform a trio of shows that had been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the upcoming weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While Travis continues to improve following his previously announced pneumonia diagnosis, he needs additional time to fully recover and will be unable to perform this weekend, October 9-11,” the IG statement began.

Friday and Saturday shows in Mississippi and Louisiana have been cancelled without any mention of rescheduling. Tritt’s Sunday date at the Stars of Texas Festival has been pushed to October of 2027.

Tritt’s team captioned the Instagram post with more of the same, stating, “Thank you for your understanding, continued support, and well wishes as Travis continues to recover. He looks forward to being back on stage soon. – Team TT”

A two-time Grammy Award winner, Tritt, cancelled a pair of show’s earlier this month as a result of his illness. He was unable to perform at the Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland and also had to reschedule a show slated for Richmond, Va. That show was rescheduled for mid-November.

The 62-year-old has had five singles reach of the top of the Billboard country charts throughout his career: “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” and “Best of Intentions.”

Other than “Best of Intentions,” which climbed its way up the Billboard charts in 2000, Tritt’s previous four number one country singles were all released between 1990 – 1994.

Since the late 1980’s, Tritt’s released 14 studio albums, four live albums and six compilations. Combined, he’s sold more than 30 million records.

Tritt’s next concert date that hasn’t been cancelled or postponed is scheduled for Thursday, October 15 in Oklahoma.