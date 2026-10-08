Shia LaBeouf’s Horror Movie Star Wife Files for Divorce

Following months of reported separation, Shia LaBeouf’s wife, Mia Goth, has officially filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Goth submitted her divorce filing earlier this week, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split.

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She further listed her and LaBeouf’s date of separation as July 28, 2025.

The actress asked for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. She also seeks to terminate the court’s ability to award either her or LaBeouf spousal support.

Goth and LaBeouf first met on the set of the film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012. They were romantically linked shortly after.

In March 2016, the couple told Us Weekly they were engaged after Goth was spotted wearing a large diamond ring. They were married later that year.

However, after two years of marriage, Goth and LaBeouf separated, and the Transformers star went on to date FKA Twigs. They reconciled in 2020 and welcomed Isabel in 2022.

“She saved my f–king life,” LaBeouf shared about Goth, who he said supported him during his rehab stint, during his 2022 appearance on the Real Ones With Jon Bernthal podcast. “She was present for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her. She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes.”

The actor then described parenthood as the “ultimate parole officer.”

“There’s a lot I need to work on,” he continued. “Having a daughter and knowing that your daughter is one day gonna search your name in a search engine and see that you are a deplorable, disgusting piece of s–t, that s–t hits. I have now until she’s literate to create a relationship with her where she knows me more than this idea of who I am in the public.”

The split was first reported earlier this year. In February, LaBeouf ran into trouble with the law. He was charged with two counts of simple assault following an alleged physical altercation in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Hours after the arrest, it was revealed that Goth and LaBeouf had been quietly separated for nearly a year. LaBeouf had notably moved to New Orleans following the split.

LaBeouf is now dating Nicole Mumphrey, with whom he had a public altercation during a vacation in Rome this past spring.