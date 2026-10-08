Travis Kelce Receives the ‘Best News’ While Celebrating His 37th Birthday

Following his 37th birthday gathering in New York City, Travis Kelce announced he received the “best news” while celebrating.

On the latest episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the NFL star revealed he isn’t a big fan of birthday celebrations. However, his wife, Taylor Swift, made his day more special. The couple stepped out in the Big Apple on Tuesday to celebrate.

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“It feels nice because I had a lot of people reach out and say ‘happy birthday,’” he explained. “And, yeah, it was a good day. It was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York. Went to one of my favorite spots — Torrisi. Got to hang with Tay.”

Kelce then detailed the big news he received. “And the best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory,” he said, pointing out the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. “That was the happiness I had around my birthday. I got the win going into the bye [week], and we’re 4 and 0.”

When asked by his brother if losing the game would have ruined his birthday festivities, Kelce replied, “Losing ruins everyone’s life. Yes. That’s the f—ing worst thing to ever go down. So if I would have lost, it would have ruined my birthday for sure.”

Although he was able to celebrate his birthday, Kelce noted that he didn’t get a cake. “No, but Torrisi’s got some good desserts,” he pointed out. “They brought out the entire arsenal. They got some good yogurt. They got an espresso shaved icing with ice cream and chocolate underneath. It was weird. It was nice, though.”

Kelce and his teammates have kicked off the 2026 NFL season strong, with a 4-0 record so far. The team will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on October 18.