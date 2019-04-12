Disney+ Streaming Service Reveals Price, Launch Date

Disney has announced the launch date and price of Disney+, its much-anticipated streaming service.

Thursday, Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney+, announced during the company’s presentation that the ad-free OTT play will launch on Nov. 12 and cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

The streaming service will not only feature titles from Disney-owned brands like Marvel, Pixar, LucasFilm, National Geographic and its own older content, but also original productions.

Included in these original productions will be The Mandalorian, a live-action Star Wars series led by Jon Favreau, a Rogue One prequel featuring the character played by Diego Luna on the big screen, Cassian Andor, a Monsters, Inc. sequel with original voice actors Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprising their roles, and a series telling the back stories of classic Disney villains.

Marvel Studios will also be producing original series for the streaming service, each of which is centered around a fan-favorite character from the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe — Loki, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Falcon, Bucky Barnes and Hawkeye.

.@Marvel fans, unite! Elizabeth Olsen and @Paul_Bettany star as Wanda Maximoff and The Vision in a new #DisneyPlus series, WandaVision. — Disney (@Disney) April 11, 2019

Fans of Disney films won’t be able to see all the brand’s films from the start, however, as movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Solo are still subject to licensing agreements on Netflix.

With prices lower than competitor Netflix and a full library of content to draw from, Disney+ definitely had fans excited on Twitter.

#DisneyPlus going to have all the Star Wars movies where do i Sign up at ? — Jaleen D (@JaleenSmith0) April 12, 2019

Holy shit the content on #DisneyPlus I have no choice but to stan pic.twitter.com/GRe5FyoT0z — I A N (@GAGA9102) April 12, 2019

Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12.

