‘Disclosure Day’ Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In — Did Polymarket Get It Right?

Disclosure Day is officially a box office hit, with Steven Spielberg’s (newest) alien movie shooting far and away to the top spot of the charts.

Deadline reports that Disclosure Day collected $44 million domestically in its box office debut over the weekend and $92.9 million globally.

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Going into the weekend, the predictions market for the movie reflected a tight race. A Polymarket scenario taking bets on what the movie would make during its first weekend didn’t show a clear winner at first, with most traders caught between betting it would make between $39-$43 million and $43-$47 million.

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As the weekend went on, the market clearly showed the $43-47 million projection as the winner.

Disclosure Day led the global box office this weekend ahead of Obsession ($34.1 million worldwide, $286.4 million cumulative), Michael ($21.6 million worldwide, $932.2 million cumulative), and Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu ($11.8 million worldwide, $315.1 million cumulative).

Expectations for Disclosure Day were around $35 million domestically and $65 million worldwide, so the flick actually outdid its projections. The movie still needs to generate roughly $300 million globally to justify its $115 production and $80 million marketing budgets.

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Spielberg movies, like Jaws, Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Arc, are known to enjoy staying power at the box office. His most recent summer box office, Ready Player One, opened to $41 million and ended up making $137 domestically and $607 million worldwide.

Reviews of the sci-fi movie are positive, but audience reactions have been mixed thus far. Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor star as a meteorologist and cybersecurity expert, respectively, who join forces to expose the government’s cover-up of alien life.

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