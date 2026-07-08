Detroit Pistons News – Polymarket Odds for 2027 NBA Championship Revealed

After earning the Eastern Conference’s top record during the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Pistons have had a busy start to their offseason. And that’s garnered the interest of Polymarket bettors.

Forward John Collins inked a massive three-year $51 million deal with the Motor City. Veterans Gary Harris and Taurean Prince were acquired from Milwaukee as part of a six-team trade. And guard Isaiah Joe was added via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

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Javonte Green and Kevin Huerter each resigned with the Pistons on one- and three-year deals, respectively. The team drafted Stanford point guard Ebuka Okorie and Virginia big man Ugonna Onyenso in late June.

The roster’s had some turnover as well. Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Stewart and Marcus Sasser depart from a team that advanced to the East’s conference semifinals, before losing to Cleveland in seven games.

And unrestricted free agent center Jalen Duren, who earned All-NBA (third team) and All-Star selections in 2025-26, remains unsigned and without an offer sheet from another franchise. He too could be on the move or back in the starting lineup with a much heftier salary.

Thus, it has not been a quiet offseason in Detroit.

And now the attention turns to whether the Pistons have done enough to surround superstar point guard Cade Cunningham with enough talent to be a serious title contender. Those wagering via Polymarket apparently don’t think so.

As of Wednesday, the Pistons are trading at just 3% on Polymarket to walk away with the 2026-27 NBA title. That 3% is trading as 10th-best, along with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves. Oklahoma City is currently in the lead among bettors, trading at 22%.

Will Detroit Pistons win the 2027 NBA Finals?

If the retooled Pistons find a way to defy the odds and claim a title it would be their first NBA championship since 2004 when the Chauncey Billups-led Pistons bested the Lakers four games to one. Billups was named Finals MVP.



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