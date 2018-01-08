Debra Messing Calls Out E! Network for Pay Disparity Live on TV

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts” pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

Will & Grace star Debra Messing hit the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday and came out swinging against E! Network during a live interview.

During an interview with E! host Giuliana Rancic, Messing said “I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also mentioned former E! Network host Catt Sadler, who left the network back in December over a pay disparity dispute.

Sadler was the on-air host of Daily Pop and E! News and had worked for E! for over seven years, but the 43-year-old television veteran left when she learned her male co-host Jason Kennedy earned “double” her salary.

“I mean, I miss Catt Sadler,” Messing said. “And so, we stand with her. That’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

Rancic, taken aback by Messing’s comments, did not directly address Sadler.

Messing wore a black dress on the red carpet as part of the anti-sexual harrasment movement “Time’s Up.”

Time is up. We want diversity, we want intersectional equal parity, we want equal pay.”

The Golden Globes air live tonight starting at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.