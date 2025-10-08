Darius Rucker Reveals Engagement to Pop Singer 5 Years After Divorce From Wife of 20 Years

Darius Rucker is engaged!

The country artist announced Wednesday that he had popped the question to girlfriend Emily Deahl just over a month after launching their relationship publicly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” the “Wagon Wheel” singer wrote on Instagram. “The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to.”

Rucker, 59, shared a pair of romantic photos with his bride-to-be, 33, including one of the moment he got down on one knee to ask her to marry him. In another photo, the pop singer flashes her massive diamond engagement ring as Rucker leans in to kiss her on the cheek.

Rucker confirmed his romance with Deahl on Sept. 8, posting a photo with his love outside of The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Following their engagement, Deahl took to her Instagram Story to address how private she and Rucker have been with their relationship. “I never intended on keeping this part of my life from you guys for so long, but somewhere along the way of loving him I discovered how sacred love is to me. And all I wanted to do was protect it,” she wrote. “But damn I’m glad I don’t have to spend the time photoshopping him out of every photo now.”

Rucker’s engagement comes five years after he announced his split from ex-wife Beth Leonard. Rucker and Leonard, who share daughter Daniela, 24, and son Jack, 20, announced in 2020 that they had decided to end their marriage after two decades. (Rucker is also dad to 30-year-old daughter Carolyn from a previous relationship).

“Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple,” Rucker wrote on Instagram at the time. “We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

“Our priority will always be our beautiful family,” he continued. “We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.”