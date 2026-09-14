Craig Douglas Dead at 85

English singer Terence Perkins, known by his stage name, Craig Douglas, has passed away. He was 85.

Douglas, born in Isle of Wright, England, topped the UK charts as a solo artist in 1959 with a cover version of Sam Cook’s “Only Sixteen.” The cover outsold Cook’s original version and held strong at number one on the charts for more than a month. Six other Douglas singles, “Pretty Blue Eyes,” “Heart of a Teenage Girl,” “A Hundred Pounds of Clay,” “Time,”

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The singer’s passing was confirmed via a family spokesperson who said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Craig peacefully passed away this afternoon. He will be greatly missed by myself, and his close friends. Rest in peace, Craig.” “When My Little Girl Is Smiling,” and “Our Favorite Melodies,” reached number 10 or higher on the UK charts.

Douglas worked as a milkman before embarking on a successful music career that included performing on the same bill as the Beatles. He was given the name “Craig Douglas” by his manager, Bunny Lewis. The manager felt that Craig was a less common name than Terence or “Terry,” and would help the crooner stick out.

In addition to going by Craig Douglas, Perkins was often referred to as the “Singing Milkman.”

Throughout his career, Douglas released six studio albums and also co-starred in the 1962 music-comedy, It’s Trad, Dad!. The film also starred Chubby Checker and Helen Shapiro.

His late career included playing cruise ships and night clubs and even saw Douglas perform from a wheelchair as he battled a condition that affected his legs. In 2010 he performed three songs from the wheelchair during a benefit concert in England.

Douglas was never married and had no children. He sold more than 10 million records during his career.