Reality TV Contestant Had Leg Amputated After Injury — Now He’s Suing the Show

Months after his leg was amputated following an incident while filming, Survivor Greece contestant Stavros Floros has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the reality TV show’s producers.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred on May 11, 2026. Stavros stated he had been spearfishing on a tour boat while the cameras were rolling when a propeller from another boat struck him.

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Stavros alleged that the show’s producers had made an entire format around him and the other contestants spearfishing in open water. However, tourist boats were present in the water during filming.

The former contestant claimed that there were no safety boats, protected zones, or adequate warning markers, even though there were previous close calls and even death in the same area where the show was being filmed.

Stavros further stated that he lost his leg in the ocean and a stranger aboard the other boat applied a tourniquet that “kept him alive.” Following the ordeal, he was transported to a Miami hospital and underwent numerous surgeries. He also had a 61-day hospital stay.

The show’s production company, AcunMedya, issued a statement following the incident, which the Toronto Sun obtained. The company described the incident as a “serious accident.”

“We consider it necessary to clarify the exact circumstances under which the incident occurred,” the statement read. “According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show.”

The production company further claimed there was “an immediate response” to help Floros. Local authorities were “investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.”

“The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger,” the statement noted.

The show’s crew later shared on social media that Floros was “out of danger” and had regained consciousness while in the ICU.

“An air transfer to a specialized center in the United States is being considered” to help Floros recover.

SKAI Television, which airs the show, previously vowed to assist with Floros’s medical treatment and rehabilitation.





