Famous YouTube Series Ending After More Than 10 Years

Chicken Shop Date, a popular YouTube series created and hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg, is coming to an end.

Dimoldenberg, a 32-year-old English comedian and writer, announced last week that the YouTube show, which started in 2014, will air a few more episodes before calling it quits after 12 years.

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The series, which features Dimoldenberg interviewing celebrities from a local chicken shop while they appear to be on a date with another. Celebrities include actors, musicians, athletes and other popular figures across pop culture. Jack Harlow, Ed Sheeran, and Billie Elilish are among the celebs who have sat down with Dimoldenberg.

Chicken Shop Date has nearly 3.5 million subscribers.

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Dimoldenberg announced her decision to end the YouTube show on her Instagram last week, stating: “To me the show is my very own romcom and I have loved creating so many stories for you to watch. I am so grateful to everyone who has followed me on this journey and found some joy in these episodes.

“I never thought I’d stop Chicken Shop Date, I thought maybe it would be a part of me forever, and in some way it always will, but I feel like it’s now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one.”

As Dimoldenberg alluded to in her IG post, the YouTube show originally started as a column in a teen magazine when Dimoldenberg was only 17. It has exploded into more than 100 episodes, over one billion views, and numerous streaming award nominations, including a Streamy Awards win in 2021 for Indie Series.

With Chicken Shop Date heading for the exit, Dimoldenberg’s next move is unclear, though it wouldn’t be a stretch to surmise that more media could be in her future. She’s already hosted several red carpet events and appeared on shows, including Taskmaster. Dimoldenberg’s also been the Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent for the Academy Awards over the last three years.