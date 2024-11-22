‘Sesame Street’s Elmo Gets Heated After Uninvited Guest Crashes Interview on ‘Chicken Shop Date’

Elmo’s long-standing feud made its way to Chicken Shop Date. The lovable Sesame Street muppet was Amelia Dimoldenberg’s latest date, or play date, on her popular YouTube show, where she has conversations with famous guests in a relaxed setting at, well, a chicken shop. It usually is pretty relaxing, until Elmo was greeted by his ultimate enemy, Rocco.

While Elmo has been feuding with Zoe’s pet rock since 1999, they went viral back in 2022 when resurfaced clips showed just how much Elmo despised the rock, continuously pointing out that it is, in fact, a rock and does not talk, jump, or eat cookies. The feud was brought to light once again on Chicken Shop Date when uninvited guest Rocco made his way to the table. After Dimoldenberg pointed out that Rocco was there, Elmo pretended to not see him, and when he looked down, he gave what was perhaps the most annoyed sigh heard from a muppet, saying, “Are you kidding? Who brought Rocco?”

To make matters even worse for Elmo, Dimoldenberg handed him a love note for Rocco, telling him he rocks. “It’s cute,” Elmo very bluntly said. He then agreed with her when she suggested Rocco leave, saying, “That would be great.” With this feud 25 years in, it seems like nothing will convince Elmo that Rocco should be treated nicely, but props to him for keeping it up this long.

Plenty of people took to the comments of Chicken Shop Date’s TikTok to share their thoughts on the feud, with carolineisabella saying, “elmo is fed up.” Imdrewmeister said, “the Elmo and Rocco beef will ALWAYS be my favorite,” while quin.pin64 shared, “That second sigh was from Elmo’s SOUL!” Who really brought Rocco to Chicken Shop Date will remain a mystery, but it’s clear that this feud will never end, at least not anytime soon.

Since this feud is not going away, there will likely be more viral moments between Elmo and Rocco in the near future. Who knew that a muppet and a rock could be so entertaining? Maybe Elmo can do another Chicken Shop Date interview and not be interrupted by Rocco this time, but I would pay a lot to see Amelia Dimoldenberg try to do one with Rocco and Zoe just to get a reaction out of Elmo. Either way, Sesame Street continues to be entertaining, even for adults.