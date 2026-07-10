‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Leaving Show After 13 Seasons

LaRoyce Hawkins is stepping away from the popular NBC series, Chicago P.D., after 13 seasons.

Per Deadline, Hawkins will appear in the upcoming 14th season in a few of the season’s early episodes in an effort to wrap up his character, Kevin Atwater’s, storyline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hawkins has been a series regular on the cop drama since its premiere episode in 2014. Because of his role on Chicago P.D., Hawkins, 38, has been able to appear as the same Officer Atwater character in two NBC crossovers, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Chicago P.D. follows patrol and intelligence officers as they navigate crime throughout the Windy City’s fictional 21st district. Their personal lives are also a major storyline throughout the series. Starring alongside Hawkins are Jason Beghe, Jon Seda, Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee Soffer.

New episodes air on NBC with Peacock, USA, and Oxygen airing replays. The season 14 premiere is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7.

Hawkins’ exit comes one season after another main cast member, Toya Turner, left the series. In her absence actress Arienne Mandi joined the show as Officer Eva Imani. If another actor will be cast to fill a main role following Hawkins leaving, it’s yet to be publicly announced. However, Deadline reports that “Chicago P.D. is currently casting a new series regular, a Black cop who is an agent of chaos.”

Prior to his roles on NBC’s trifecta of Chicago based dramas Hawkins had a number of notable roles in both film and TV. In 2008 he was on the Big Screen, appearing in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. A decade later he was cast in the popular film, Hope Spring Eternal. Among his TV appearances were roles in Ballers, Ironheart and South Side.