Charlie Hunnam Talks James Bond Rumors On Conan

While making an appearance on Conan to promote his new film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Charlie Hunnam was asked about some James Bond casting rumors that have been swirling.

Conan said, “I have to ask you this question before we go. There’s a rumor out there, maybe just a rumor, that you might possibly be up next to play James Bond. Anything you can say about that?”

Hunnam thought for a moment, breathed out contemplatively, then replied, “I can say two things. I’m English, and I look devilishly handsome in a suit.”

The audience laughed, and then Hunnam went on, “I can say three things… And nobody has called me about playing James Bond, so I’m pretty sure that’s not going to happen.”

Conan then joked, “They’re calling me nonstop… They wanna go a different way with Bond, apparently.”

Hunnam then quipped back, “If you decide not to do it, you could throw your old pal Charlie’s name in the hat.”

During, a recent interview, the former Sons of Anarchy star also revealed that he was once offered a role on Game of Thrones.

Hunnam said, “I would love to do a Game of Thrones cameo. They offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago, but I was shooting something else, so I wasn’t able to do it. But maybe in the future, who knows.”

Additionally, Hunnam is a self-described “giant Game of Thrones fan.”

So if Bond doesn’t pan out, maybe Hunnam will get another shot at guest starring in one the other two remaining seasons of Game of Thrones, or at least on one of the four planned spin-offs.

Being both a fan and a celebrity has its perks.

