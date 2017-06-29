Portlandia Star Making Directorial Debut with ‘Fairy Godmother’

Actress, writer, and musician Carrie Brownstein can now add “feature film director” to her diverse resume as she has signed on to direct Fairy Godmother for MGM.

The plot description for the upcoming film is as follows:

“When sought-after Fairy Godmother Faye is hired by a mind-bogglingly gorgeous teenage client, Kenzie, to find her true love with the hottest prince in the land, Faye finds herself facing an unfamiliar challenge when the prince starts falling for her instead.”

The script was written by Chiara Atik and is an alternate look at the classic fairy tale concept.

This won’t be Brownstein’s first time behind the camera, as she’s directed episodes of Hulu’s Casual, Comedy Central’s Idiotsitter, and IFC’s Portlandia, in which she also stars and writes.

Brownstein’s first debuted in the entertainment world with her band Sleater-Kinney, in which she sings and plays guitar. Formed in the early ’90s, the band was a driving force in the riot grrrl scene of the pacific northwest, a feminist punk rock movement.

The band went on hiatus in 2006, making Brownstein’s schedule open up. It was around this time that Brownstein began to collaborate with comedian Fred Armisen, filming short sketch comedy segments for the internet. With her band on hold, Brownstein was able to pursue her comedic stylings with Armisen more passionately.

Much like Brownstein, Armisen has worn multiple hats throughout his career. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, he played drums for punk bands like Trenchmouth and eventually moved on to be a Blue Man Group performer. In his downtime from musical projects, he explored comedy, ultimately becoming a member of Saturday Night Live.

Brownstein and Armisen created Portlandia, a sketch comedy show that focused on satirizing the lifestyles of the residents of Portland, a city known for its progressive restaurants, activities, and lifestyles. The series was recently renewed for its eighth and final season, set to air in 2018.

In 2014, Brownstein revealed on Twitter that Sleater-Kinney would be reuniting to record a new album and have since had many lives performances and tours.

The multi-talented performer released a memoir of her experiences with music, comedy, and feminism, Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl, which was selected by the New York Times as a “Notable Book.”

