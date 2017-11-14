Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Hits No.1 on Billboard and Mediabase Country Charts

Carly Pearce’s meteoric rise in the country music world continued this week, as her hit single, “Every Little Thing,” reached the No.1 spot in both the Billboard Country airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

The Nashville native joins Gretchen Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini as the fourth woman to have her debut single hit the No.1 spot in the past 15 years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There was a time not long ago I thought my heartbreak was my own,” Pearce said. “I’ve worked and prayed for this moment. To anyone who has embraced ‘Every Little Thing,’ you’ve changed my life so much more than I could have imagined. I am so grateful for my first-ever No. 1 and the sometimes-rough journey to this dream I’ve had since I was a little girl.”

Pearce took to social media on Tuesday to thank her fans for her success.

Thank you, Country Radio. My world is so different and so much sweeter because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0W5vZ86EQ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) November 14, 2017

Pearce’s debut album “Every Little Thing” is available for download and in stores now.