Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars Have Impromptu Reunion

MegaCon Orlando wrapped up its Memorial Day Weekend event today and the geek gathering went out in style with an impromptu Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunion.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alumni James Marsters, Eliza Dushku, and Felicia Day were all in attendance at MegaCon. As the show closed down, the three of them gathered for a shared selfie, which Day then tweeted out to her fans.

This unexpected convention reunion follows a more official reunion held earlier this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Marsters was the only one of the three stars to attend the reunion. According to Dushku, she and Day were not invited because they were never series regulars.

Marsters played the vampire Spike on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He was introduced as a villain in the show’s second season and returned as a guest star in the show’s third season before becoming a series regular in the show’s fourth season. By the show’s seventh season Spike had gone a quest to regain his soul and became a kind of tortured antihero.

Dushku played Faith Lehane, a second slayer who proved to be a dark mirror of Buffy. Faith was all power without any responsibility and turned from an ally to an enemy through the course of Buffy‘s third season. She returned to guest star for two episodes of Buffy’s fourth season and a handful of episodes of the spinoff series Angel before rejoining Buffy as a recurring character in the show’s seventh and final season.

Day played Violet, a potential slayer, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s seventh season. She was one of many gathered up by Rupert Giles and brought to Sunnydale to be protected by Buffy when the First Evil began hunting down any girl who may one day become a slayer. Vi and the other potentials had their powers activated in the final battle against the First Evil in the show’s series finale, “Chosen.”