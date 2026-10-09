‘Boy Meets World’ Star Details Recent Hospitalization

Boy Meets World star Will Friedle revealed he was recently hospitalized after waking up “badly peeing blood.”

During the latest episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, the actor opened up about how he ended up in the hospital on Oct. 3 with his first kidney stone.

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“I woke up badly peeing blood,” he explained. “You just think you’re going to the bathroom and then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, something inside me is horribly broken.”

Friedle, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, said that after the terrifying bathroom discovery, his wife, Susan Martens, noticed other signs something was wrong.

“She looks at me, and she could tell she’s like, ‘You have no color in your face,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, because I just peed it all away… I need to go to the hospital.”

Friedle noted that while awaiting a room at the hospital, he lay on a gurney in a hallway. Eventually, someone recognized him for his Boy Meets World role and made a hilarious reference to the coming-of-age sitcom.

“For some reason, on this day in that hospital, I was more famous than I’ve ever been in my life,” he jokingly stated. “And one of the nurses comes up to me and does the ‘Feeny Call.’”

Friedle then shared, “She goes, ‘So you have a copay. It’s not much because your insurance is going to pay most of it. Blessed to have some good insurance. So here you go. ‘And oh, you want to put it on a credit card?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ I reach over, and I hand her the credit card… and then she looks at me [and] she goes, ‘Feenay. Fee-hee-nay.’”

While he appreciated the reference, Friedle admitted he could think of nothing but, “Just filled up a glass with blood, but thank you.”

A CT scan later confirmed that the actor had a kidney stone, and it was small enough that he didn’t have to undergo the procedure to “blast” it into passable parts. However, due to its size, he had to pass the stone naturally.

Although his doctors prescribed OxyContin to help the process be less painful, Friedle refused the medication. “I’m going to do my best to not go anywhere near that stuff,” he added. “Too many horror stories.”