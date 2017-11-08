Entertainment

The Wrestling World Reacts to the Death of Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan

Earlier today news broke that WWE Legend, Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan passed away.The 73-year old […]

By

Earlier today news broke that WWE Legend, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan passed away.

The 73-year old Chicago native had been battling throat cancer for nearly 20 years and had endured multiple health issues over recent years. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Heenan is regarded as one of the most talented performers in wrestling history. Whether by managing the likes of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, or calling a match from the announcer’s booth with his patented deadpan humor, The Brain was the epitome of entertainment.

The internet flooded with love, sorrow and appreciation for everything Heenan brought to life. Wrestlers past and present were eager to share the impact Bobby Heenan had on their careers and lives.

The McMahon Family

“The Brain” and WWE’s relationship officially began in 1983. From there, Heenan served as manager for every main event heel WWE would produce for a decade.  Heenan was the all-important mouthpiece for legends like King Kong Bundy and Andre the Giant. 

Vince and daughter, Stephanie McMahon, paid homage to Heenan’s life on Twitter. 

Current WWE Superstars

Nearly every WWE Superstar with a Twitter account shared a thought, quote, or prayer for the iconic Heenan. Like many fans, many of today’s Superstars hand fond childhood memories of the Brain. 

Fellow Announcers

As great of a manager Heenan was, most will argue that there has never been a better commentator in the history of professional wrestling. “The Brain’s” dry wit and sarcasm molded generations of wrestling fans. 

 

WWE Legends

Heenan legacy stretches across several wrestling promotions. His personality touched every wrestler a fan could name. Wrestling greats from every era sent out their love. 

Tagged:

Related Posts