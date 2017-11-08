The Wrestling World Reacts to the Death of Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan

Earlier today news broke that WWE Legend, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan passed away.

The 73-year old Chicago native had been battling throat cancer for nearly 20 years and had endured multiple health issues over recent years. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

Heenan is regarded as one of the most talented performers in wrestling history. Whether by managing the likes of Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III, or calling a match from the announcer’s booth with his patented deadpan humor, The Brain was the epitome of entertainment.

BREAKING NEWS: @WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan has passed away at age 73. https://t.co/n5ObLc5aAR — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2017

The internet flooded with love, sorrow and appreciation for everything Heenan brought to life. Wrestlers past and present were eager to share the impact Bobby Heenan had on their careers and lives.

The McMahon Family

“The Brain” and WWE’s relationship officially began in 1983. From there, Heenan served as manager for every main event heel WWE would produce for a decade. Heenan was the all-important mouthpiece for legends like King Kong Bundy and Andre the Giant.

Vince and daughter, Stephanie McMahon, paid homage to Heenan’s life on Twitter.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

“I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I’ve had a lot of fun.”-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

Current WWE Superstars

Nearly every WWE Superstar with a Twitter account shared a thought, quote, or prayer for the iconic Heenan. Like many fans, many of today’s Superstars hand fond childhood memories of the Brain.

Our thoughts go out to the family of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. No manager or commentator was ever better at entertaining us humanoids. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby The Brain Heenan…one the greatest announcers, managers & personalities of all time… https://t.co/KuFoNE9p06 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 17, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Heenan. “The Brain” did it all in the biz, in the most entertaining ways possible. #RIPBobbyHeenan — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 18, 2017

“If you’re poor and you do something stupid, you’re nuts. If you’re rich and do something stupid, you’re eccentric.” – Bobby Heenan R.I.P. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 18, 2017

Fellow Announcers

As great of a manager Heenan was, most will argue that there has never been a better commentator in the history of professional wrestling. “The Brain’s” dry wit and sarcasm molded generations of wrestling fans.

The news of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing today gutted me.



I loved our time together.



No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Just heard the news about #BobbyHeenan deeply saddened. My thoughts are with Cindy and Jess. The Brain made Nitro the smash hit it was. — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) September 17, 2017

I’ll bet the wrestling fans in Heaven are being highly entertained right now. Rest in Peace Bobby The Brain Heenan. pic.twitter.com/r7QZXj454i — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 18, 2017

RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. He was one of the greatest mananagers in the history of our business! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) September 17, 2017

WWE Legends

Heenan legacy stretches across several wrestling promotions. His personality touched every wrestler a fan could name. Wrestling greats from every era sent out their love.

Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended,learned new things from him ever single day,love u my brother rip. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known. pic.twitter.com/BUDikV0z2X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend!? — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017

BOBBY THE REAL BRAIN I LOVE YOU. MY HEART BREAK FOREVER. I MISS YOU BROTHER pic.twitter.com/SAh1I4dJFi — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 17, 2017