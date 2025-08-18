Bob Odenkirk Addresses ‘Better Call Saul’ Revival Hopes

Bad news, Better Call Saul fans. According to lead star Bob Odenkirk, the show isn’t coming back for a revival—at least not any time soon.

It’s been three years since the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off aired its final episode after six hugely successful seasons. In the era of reboots, people have been hoping to see the story return. Sadly, there are no plans for that. But if that changed, Odenkirk would happily reprise his role.

“That part turned my life around, and I’ve given more to that part than anything I’ve done,” he told Today. “Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV. So if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it.”

Odenkirk added that everyone involved in Better Call Saul has “moved on to some more amazing projects” that fans will see soon.

The series finale saw Odenkirk’s character, Jimmy McGill, A.K.A. Saul Goodman, sentenced to 86 years behind bars thanks to his years of conwork, which would give a revival a great start.

“He’s not getting out [of prison],” Odenkirk added. “If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison.”