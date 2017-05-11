Blade Runner Cast Member Not Impressed by Blade Runner 2049

Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner is now revered as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time – but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, early on, Blade Runner faced a lot of mixed reaction – especially when it came to viewer confusion about what the film was all about.

Plenty of viewers have watched Blade Runner and were left scratching their heads, and just as much has been written in explanation of the film. Well, as one Blade Runner cast member tells it, even the cast of the film was left scratching their collective heads, after taking in their very first viewing of the movie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a recent interview with THR, Blade Runner actor M. Emmet Walsh (who played Capt. Harry Bryant), shared an anecdote about what the reaction from the cast was after being treated to the very first screening of Blade Runner.

According to Walsh, “We all sat there and it ended. And nothing (laughs). We didn’t know what to say or to think or do! We didn’t know what in the hell we had done! The only one who seemed to get it was Ridley.”

Well, it’s safe to say that since 1982, many other viewers have watched Blade Runner and came away with a similar reaction as the cast. As for the upcoming sequel, Blade Runner 2049? Walsh saw the recent trailer, and had this reaction:

“I though the trailer looked interesting. If you look at the original Blade Runner, it is considerably slower than that trailer. I thought Harrison looked good in the shots I saw of him. I don’t know who the kid [Ryan Gosling] is. If someone sends me a free ticket, I would probably go see it, but I don’t know if I would spend 11 dollars or whatever it is to see it.”

Yikes, the final statement is hard to take as a slam against the new film. Also, it seems self-awareness isn’t Walsh’s strong suit: “the kid” Ryan Gosling is a lot more well known than a Walsh ever was.

More Blade Runner News:

Blade Runner 2049 will be in theaters on October 6th.

[H/T Warner Brothers]