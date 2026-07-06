Beyoncé Releases New Surprise Song for Fourth of July as Her Betting Odds Surge

Beyoncé celebrated the Fourth of July by releasing a surprise song!

“Morning Dew (Donk)” starts a 60-day countdown to her next birthday and the re-issue of B’Day, her groundbreaking second album that was released on Sept. 4, 2006. It’s her first new song in two years and is designed as “a direct nod to her loyal BeyHive to commemorate the upcoming epic celebration of B’Day,” according to a press release.

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The song, written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, will be included on the 20th Anniversary edition of B’Day and is accompanied by a lyric video that repurposes old footage show by photographer Cliff Watts.

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“Morning Dew (Donk)” comes as Beyoncé sits with 67% odds on Polymarket of releasing a new album in 2026. The scenario also features her husband, Jay-Z, who has 74% odds of releasing an album of his own and who seems to be following a similar template to Beyoncé’s after he released three bonus tracks from his most recent album, 2017’s 4:44, which were previously included on a physical edition and were also made Tidal exclusives.

Now, Jay-Z’s 4:44 bonus tracks — “Adnis,” “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” and “MaNyfaCedGod” — have been added to all streaming platforms.

The wide release of the 4:44 bonus tracks was also part of the ongoing “Jay-Z30” celebrations, which have been largely centered around the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

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Polymarket traders seem convinced Jay-Z will release a new album this year, with those 74% odds standing strong. Could it be a re-release, similar to Beyoncé’s plans for the 20th anniversary of B’Day? Or will he release all new music for the first time in nearly a decade?

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