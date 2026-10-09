Ben Affleck Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Giving a rare insight into his personal life, Ben Affleck opens up about co-parenting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

During a recent interview with Variety, Affleck spoke about raising his three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with Garner, calling the co-parenting era “really wonderful.”

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“I work hard, and then I go home and pick up the kids from school. We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me. They’re with me for a week, then with their mom for a week,” he explained. “They have a great thing with their mom, for whom I’m also really, really grateful.”

He then shared, “I know things will come up that are hard, and I don’t want to jinx that, but this time in my life as a human being is really wonderful.”

Affleck further explained why he focuses on producing projects and film productions in Los Angeles.

“I’m divorced, I have shared custody, and I don’t want to miss these years. My kids are here, and their life is flying by,” he pointed out. “I don’t want to have to be in Shreveport or New Mexico in order to work. I know some people don’t have the luxury of making those choices.”

Although he said he’s “certainly fortunate,” Affleck claimed that, from experience, the best production crews in the world are in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Garner married in 2005. They met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2000, but didn’t start a romantic relationship until 2004, after Affleck split from Jennifer Lopez.

After a decade of marriage, the couple separated. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.