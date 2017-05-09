The Rock Teases David Hasselhoff & Pam Anderson Cameos In The Baywatch Movie

The Baywatch reboot movie is set to hit theaters at the end of this month, and moviegoers are ready to see The Rock and Zac Efron take on the dangerous waters of the classic series. However, TV fans haven’t been quite as excited. To many, it just isn’t Baywatch without David Hasselhoff or Pamela Anderson.

Fortunately, fans may not have to worry about their exclusion much longer. It seems like the former Baywatch stars could be appearing in the film after all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Anderson, who starred as CJ Parker on the original series, tweeted a good luck message to the new cast members on Tuesday. She sent them well wishes ahead of the film’s premiere, and noted that she couldn’t wait to see the movie. This message was sent along with a picture of Anderson and Hasselhoff’s characters from Baywatch.

The Rock shared that message with all of his followers, teasing a potential cameo from the duo. He said, “Baywatch doesn’t exist without these two icons. Aaaand they may or may not show up in our movie. I don’t know, just sayin’.”

#Baywatch doesn’t exist without these two icons. Aaaand they may or may not show up in our movie. I don’t know, just sayin’. #CJ #Mitch 😉🔥🔥 https://t.co/wYI8PIcjkV — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 9, 2017

While this doesn’t give any kind of official word on a possible cameo, it does make it seem like there’s one happening. There’s not a chance Johnson would make that kind of joke, without at least a little bit of truth to it.

For those who saw Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 over the weekend, it’s clear where Hasselhoff stands on cameos. He appeared in one scene in that film, in addition to lending his voice to Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Baywatch will be released on May 26, 2017.

MORE on Baywatch:

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Identity Thief) is directing the film from a screenplay most recently written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift and Barry Schwartz. Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Hercules), Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Up In the Air), and Michael Berk, Doug Schwartz (Soul Surfer) & Greg Bonann, creators of the iconic Baywatch television series, are producing. The executive producers are Michele Berk (Bandits, Kill the Sparrows), Louise Rosner (The Big Short, The Hunger Games franchise), Tom Pollock (Up In The Air, Oold School), and Ali Bell (Hitchcock). Eli Roth is a co-producer.