Battlestar Galactica Cast And Showrunner Reunite

Fans of SyFy’s hit science fiction drama Battlestar Galactica were treated to a reunion of some of the show’s most popular personalities at the ATX Television Festival.

Edward James Olmos (Admiral Adama), Mary McDonnell (President Laura Roslin), Katee Sackhoff (Starbuck), James Callis (Gaius Baltar), Tricia Helfer (Number Six), Grace Park (Boomer/Number Eight) and Michael Trucco (Sam Anders) all attended the event alongside executive producer Ronald D. Moore and shared insights into the series’ history and legacy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the most revealing moments came from Moore. Despite the opening sequence of Battlestar Galactica reminding fans each week that the Cylons had a plan, after more than a decade of being asked about it, Moore finally admits that they actually did not.

“There was no f***ing plan,” Moore said, confessing that the ominous line was thrown into the prolog without considering what it could mean for the future. “For the next 14 years of my life, people have asked me ‘What was the plan?’”

Next: Katee Sackhoff Talks Battlestar: Galactica, Robot Chicken, And Jamie Lee Curtis

Moore also admits that he grew more of a Star Trek and Star Wars fan than a fan of Battlestar Galactica. “It didn’t light the fire in me the way Trek and Star Wars did,” Moore said, though he did watch every single episode of the original Battlestar Galactica.

Moore later worked on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager. After a decade of Star Trek, Moore was originally hesitant about rebooted Battlestar Galactica.

“I wasn’t sure. I had 10 years of Trek and wasn’t sure if I wanted to go back in space again,” Moore says. However, when he re-watched the original Battlestar Galactica pilot three months after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, an idea sprung to life in his mind. “The story was about the survivors who ran away. If you did that show now it was an opportunity to talk about the things that were happening in the world now.”

Next: Battlestar Galactica’s Starbuck Was Named After A Star Trek Character

Moore took a “go big or go home” approach to the reboot, with a mission statement for the series that read, “Our goal is nothing less than the reinvention of the science-fiction television series.” Considering the lofty goals, SyFy was pretty accommodating to Moore’s needs.

“I never really had serious arguments about any of the fundamentals of the show,” Moore says. “By and large, on the things that really mattered, they left us alone on all those fronts.”

Apparently, the cast still sees each other fairly regularly even years after the show has ended. “I live by the airport, so I get the stop-bys,” Sackhoff says, though Moore notes that, “They do, I’m not usually invited.”

Source: EW and LA Times