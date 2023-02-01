Batman, Wonder Woman and Joker Get Funko Pop! Candy Collectibles (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get your sweet tooth ready! Funko has announced a fleet of new Pop! Candy collectibles as part of Funko Fair, the company's annual product announcement extravaganza. In addition to one modeled company mascot Freddy Funko, Pop! figure fanatics can buy candy-filled collectibles modeled after iconic DC Comics characters.

PopCulture.com is excited to show off these Pop! Candy products featuring three of the most recognizable DC Comics characters: Batman, Joker and Wonder Woman. Continue on the see this comic-inspired Funko trio, as well as the aforementioned Freddy Funko. (You can also find links to pre-order.)

Product description: Treat your sweet tooth with Pop! Candy Batman™! This super hero has emerged from the shadows to dissolve crime in your DC collection! This collectible features a clear, molded casing filled with vibrant blue and yellow, pressed sugar candies! This candy container is made with BPA free plastic and snaps open at the figure's base for on-the-go snacking convenience! Plastic figure is approximately 4.4-inches tall.

Click here to pre-order Pop! Candy: DC – Batman via Funko.

Product description: Treat your sweet tooth with Pop! Candy The Joker! This criminal is looking to get a laugh out of your DC set by stirring up confectionary chaos! This collectible features a clear, molded casing filled with vibrant purple and green, pressed sugar candies! This candy container is made with BPA free plastic and snaps open at the figure's base for on-the-go snacking convenience! Plastic figure is approximately 4.15-inches tall.

Click here to pre-order Pop! Candy: DC – Joker via Funko.

Product description: Treat your sweet tooth with Pop! Candy Wonder Woman™! This powerful warrior is ready to leap into action and fight alongside the heroes in your DC set! This collectible features a clear, molded casing filled with vibrant red, white, and blue, pressed sugar candies! This candy container is made with BPA free plastic and snaps open at the figure's base for on-the-go snacking convenience! Plastic figure is approximately 4.15-inches tall.

Click here to pre-order Pop! Candy: DC – Wonder Woman via Funko.

Product description: Treat your sweet tooth with Pop! Candy Freddy Funko! This exclusive collectible features a clear, molded casing filled with vibrant blue and white, pressed sugar candies! This candy container is made with BPA free plastic and snaps open at the figure's base for on-the-go snacking convenience! Plastic figure is approximately 5.15-inches tall.

Click here to pre-order Pop! Candy: Funko – Freddy Funko via Funko.

To browse Funko's full collection of Pop! Candy collectibles, click here. And to browse even more Funko items, head over to Funko's official website.