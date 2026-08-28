25,000 ABC Viewers Pressure Network to Air Canceled Season of Hit Show

The 22nd season of ABC’s The Bachelorette isn’t going away quietly.

In March, the network made the decision to shelve the season only days ahead of its premiere. The reason the network pushed pause was related to the season’s star, Taylor Frankie Paul, and allegations that surrounded her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Frankie Paul was accused of domestic violence on multiple occasions and even had video surface of one such occurrence when she threw a chair and inadvertently struck her child. Because of the nature of the allegations and the disturbing footage, ABC felt it was best to can the 22nd season of the popular dating show.

Weeks after their decision, another domestic violence acquisition against the Bachelorette came to light, seemingly adding further justification to ABC’s decision.

Despite the show’s cancellation and the accusations against Taylor, fans and bettors alike clamored for the unaired season to hit TV and streamers. The fact that ABC’s editors continued working on the season even after its cancellation provided those fans and bettors with optimism.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Wagers are still being placed on season 22’s winner, though no one has Frankie Paul actually finding love. Instead, Polymarket odds favor “other (season cancelled),” by a large margin, with Doug Mason the first actual human to have odds.

Will Doug Mason win The Bachelorette Season 22?

As dire as those odds seem, tens of thousands of likely viewers aren’t calling it quits just yet. More than 25,000 people have signed a petition on change.org to “Release the Unaired Season of The Bachelorette of Taylor Frankie Paul.”

People love them some love.

The petition, which was started by Breanna Negron, states that they, “the fans of The Bachelorette,” are demanding the release of the 22nd season, are ready to support the star of the show’s journey and “stand firmly with Taylor Frankie Paul.” Later, the statement describing the petition closed by adding that, “Fans are not asking for perfection, we are asking for fairness. Do not let her story be taken away. Let the audience decide.”

Though ABC doesn’t appear to reverse course anytime soon, if ever, fans of Frankie Paul’s can still see her on the small screen. She’s slated to appear in the upcoming season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where she first gained notoriety.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $10, Get $20 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.