Bachelor Nation Star Reportedly Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35

Tyler Cameron may be trading roses for rhinestones.

The Bachelorette fan favorite is reportedly joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars, according to TMZ, which reported Thursday, Aug. 20, that Cameron is set to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

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ABC has not yet announced the complete Season 35 cast. The network plans to reveal the remaining contestants on Good Morning America Sept. 2, although several names have already been confirmed.

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Love Island star Maura Higgins, Summer House personality Ciara Miller, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Jimmy Kimmel’s longtime sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez are among the celebrities officially set to compete.

Rodriguez will dance with reigning champion Witney Carson, who revealed their partnership earlier in the month.

The rumored lineup has already attracted attention from prediction bettors. Love Island contestant Rob Rausch, who later won The Traitors, is currently at 49% on Polymarket, while The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter is at 48%.

Cameron’s reported casting comes shortly after another major personal milestone. The 33-year-old reality star proposed to girlfriend Tate Madden during a romantic beach outing on Florida’s Little Palm Island.

The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post Saturday, Aug. 15, sharing photos from the proposal.

“Better late than never they say,” Cameron wrote.

One picture shows Cameron down on one knee with a ring box as Madden smiles at him. Another captures the couple celebrating their engagement.

Cameron first became a major Bachelor Nation personality in 2019 when he finished as Hannah Brown’s runner-up on The Bachelorette.

Although his time on the dating franchise did not result in marriage, he has since built a relationship with Madden and now appears poised to take on a very different kind of reality TV challenge.

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He also would not be the only rumored addition to the Dancing with the Stars cast.

TMZ also reported that Jenna Dewan is expected to return to the dance world after starring in films including Step Up. A later article reported that Julia Stiles and Tatyana Ali are also set to compete.

More names have continued to emerge. Two recent ones include The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Conner Leavitt and Love Thy Nader star Sarah Jane Nader are expected to join the cast.

With the full lineup still under wraps, Polymarket odds and entertainment reports are giving fans plenty to speculate about before the official announcement.

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