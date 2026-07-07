Ariana Grande Spotted With Ex Ahead of ‘Petal’ Release

Ariana Grande reunited with one of her former boyfriends over the Fourth of July weekend.

The singer was photographed Saturday with ex Ricky Alvarez leaving a Whole Foods in Florida, according to TMZ.

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The pair were seen carrying grocery bags before Alvarez helped load the purchased into a vehicle.

Grande kept the outing casual, wearing jeans, a hoodie and her hair pulled back in a bun. Alvarez opted for jeans, a white collared shirt, sneakers and a baseball cap.

The sighting comes as fans continue to speculate about Grande’s personal life and her upcoming music. Prediction market Polymarket has seen increased activity surrounding the singer’s next album, Petal, with users wagering on when it will be released.

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Grande and Alvarez previously dated from 2015 to 2016, and their relationship was famously referenced in her 2019 hit “Thank U, Next.” During a recent concert in Austin, however, the Wicked actress updated the lyric about Alvarez.

Rather than singing, “wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” she changed the line to say that Alvarez has “Still got her back,” per a viral TikTok video.

His reaction was captured on video and showed the former backup dancer smiling and shaking hands with a friend in the audience after hearing the lyric change.

Neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly commented on the nature of their recent outings, leaving fans to wonder whether the two might be trying to rekindle their romance or are just simply good friends.

Sources previously told TMZ that there is no romance going on between the two. Grande split from actor Ethan Slater earlier this year, after around three years of dating.

While her personal life continues to draw attention, Grande is also preparing for her next musical era. She has already confirmed that her new album will drop on July 31, but it hasn’t stopped fans from making predictions on Polymarket.

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The prediction market currently includes wagers on when the album will arrive, despite Grande’s announcement. The market now reflects overwhelming confidence that the project will be released this summer, with around a 98% chance that it will be available by Aug. 31.

Will Ariana Grande officially release Petal by August 31, 2026?

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