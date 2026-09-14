Actress’ Sister Found Dead After Being Declared Missing

Former McLeod’s Daughters actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon is in mourning after her missing 51-year-old sister Kym was discovered dead earlier this month.

According to local media outlet 7News, Kym was found deceased at Tamborine Mountain in Queensland, Australia, just one day after Simmone pleaded to the public to help find her. Kym was last seen on Guanaba Rd at Tamborine Mountain. She had been missing since August 7.

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Unfortunately, the Queensland Police confirmed that a woman, who appears to be Kym, was discovered dead within the Tamborine Mountain area. However, law enforcement officials don’t find her death to be suspicious.

“Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the non-suspicious death of a woman at Tamborine Mountain,” the police statement reads. “There is no further information at this time.”

Following the heartbreaking news, Kym’s daughter, Rayne Johnsen, posted a heartfelt tribute to her.

“Thank you for raising me, teaching me discipline & diligence, driving me to dancing Monday to Friday after school for 15 years, the endless weekend road trips to Byron to visit good old aunty Maggie,” Rayne wrote. “You taught me how to be an independent young lady and shaped me into the young woman I am today.”

Rayne further shared, “You always believed in me and in every dream and ambition I had. You made me believe that I could do anything, and you were always there cheering me on as I picked up yet another hobby or chased another dream. To the showgirl, the dancer, the star. You sure knew how to put on a show, both on stage and off.”

Along with MacLeod’s Daughters, Simmone starred as Allie Reese in Baywatch Hawaii from 1999 to 2000. She stepped away from acting in 2024 to focus on raising her son.