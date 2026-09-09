ABC Addresses Rumor of Major Show Being Canceled

Jimmy Kimmel Live! will wrap up next spring after 24 years on ABC. At least that’s what Page Six is reporting.

“His contract is not getting extended,” a source familiar with the situation told Page Six of the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted late night show. His current contract is up in May 2027.

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Kimmel, who’s hosted the show since 2003, had the show briefly pulled from ABC airwaves in fall 2025 due to remarks he made about the death of Charlie Kirk that were deemed insensitive. Six days later he returned. Now, he’ll seemingly broadcast for one final season before leaving.

ABC, however, disputes the report. An ABC Entertainment addressed the speculation with Page Six later Tuesday, saying, “[this] information is inaccurate – any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative.”

A Kimmel exit wouldn’t be all that surprising. In addition to Kimmel briefly being pulled off the air for his comments about Kirk, he’s also publicly feuded with President Donald Trump for years. As a result, Trump’s called for Kimmel to be taken off the air. Additionally, his contracts tend to be year-to-year, meaning ABC could easily opt not to extend another contract to Kimmel.

To be fair, Kimmel could also opt to walk away.

Per TMZ, “there is talk among the staff that Jimmy has been working on pitching other shows and podcasts around town.”

Should Jimmy Kimmel Live! end next spring and Kimmel dive into other projects, it should be a relatively easy transition, assuming he stays within the media space. Prior to his late night show, Kimmel famously created and co-hosted The Man Show and also created and voiced more than 100 episodes of Crank Yankers.

Kimmel’s also spent time on the big screen, appearing in more than a dozen movies, including Ted 2, The Boss Baby, and Smurfs.

After a summer hiatus, Kimmel returned to ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, September 8.



