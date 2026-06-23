‘90s Rock Star Dies After Recent Stroke: Justin Cary Was 50

Sad news from the world of music, Justin Cary, longtime bassist for the band Sixpence None The Richer, has passed away.

Cary, 50, died Thursday, June 18 from complications that resulted from a recent stroke.

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The band confirmed his untimely passing in a social media post on the band’s Instagram page. “’We sure had a great time’ is an understatement,” the band’s post began. Thank you, Justin. We love you forever. Please keep his dear Linda close to your hearts. She is our family. There’s never been anybody like Justin.”

Along with the statement, the band’s IG post included several photos of the bassist.

Earlier this month, following Cary’s stroke, a GoFundMe page was set up to support Justin and his wife Linda. The page, which has a goal of $45,000, stated in part:

“ …

Justin and Linda need our love, prayers and support more than ever now. Justin suffered a serious stroke on Thursday evening – he is currently getting wonderful care at Albany Med. He has had two surgeries and is in the ICU. The road ahead is uncertain and scary so if you are so included to pray, send good vibes and healing energy it would be truly appreciated. “

On June 18, the page’s organizer updated the page with Justin’s passing, noting that Linda was next to him. Thus far, the page has received more than $43,000 in donations.

Cary had been a member of Sixpence since 1992, performing on their massive hit, “Kiss Me,” which reached number 2 on the Billboard 100. The band was nominated for two Grammy Awards. In addition to his work with Sixpence, Cary, per his website, also performed with the Counting Crows, Lee Brice and a host of other musicians.

Prior to his passing, Cary resided in Nashville, Tennessee. He was three days shy of his 51st birthday at the time of his death.