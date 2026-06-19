’70s CBS Show Returning to TV

A forgotten throwback CBS show is heading back to the airwaves.

While The Flintstones has stayed in regular rotation on cable and network TV stations since its ABC run ended in 1966. However, its sequel series, The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, has been mostly forgotten by the casual TV watcher.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MeTV Toons looks to correct that as it brings the 1971 program back to television. The show, which saw the modern stone-age family jump to CBS after the ABC run and an NBC syndication period, will be begin airing on the cartoon-based channel on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Promotional art for ‘The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show’ (Credit: Hanna-Barbera Productions)

As the name suggests, The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show follows the adventures of the Flintstones’ daughter, Pebbles (Sally Struthers), and the Rubbles’ son, Bamm-Bamm (Jay North). The two cave-kids are now cave-teens, attending Bedrock High School and getting into prehistoric hijinks.

The show aired 16 episodes before transitioning into the wider-appealing The Flintstone Comedy Hour in 1972 (though it’s unclear if MeTV Toons will carry that follow-up).

Saturday’s MeTV Toons premiere will fittingly feature the first episode, “Gridiron Girl Trouble.” The leading pair get into some football-related trouble involving Bamm-Bamm’s pet dinosaur. June 27’s airing will feature Episode 2, “Putty in Her Hands.” That installment follows Pebbles proving her art chops against a rival.

Play video

If this silly spinoff isn’t your speed, have no fear: MeTV Toons will continue airing the original Flintstones series seven days a week. It airs at 6:30 p.m. ET on weeknights and at 7:30 ET on weekends. (The network has also aired plenty of the show’s seasonal specials around the holidays, so stay tuned!)