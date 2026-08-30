2 Major WWE Superstars Just Jumped to AEW

Sunday marked the biggest event on WWE competitor AEW’s calendar: All In. And the big show came two huge debuts.

To kick off the main broadcast, former AEW world champion Swerve Strickland made a surprise entry into the “Trios Roulette Royale” for the AEW World Trios Championship. Joining him were two debuting wrestlers: Austin Creed and Kofi.

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The New Level, @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi, have arrived as @SwerveConfident’s partners in the Trios Roulette Royale!



Watch #AEWAllIn London LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/gnJeA7P5bL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Creed and Kofi are former WWE Superstars, previously known as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, respectively. They make up two-thirds of the iconic professional wrestling group, The New Day. The two walked away from the TKO-owned company earlier in 2026 over a reported pay dispute. (The New Day’s third member, the now-retired Big E, remains under contract with WWE.)

The New Day’s surprising exit is a clear sign of where WWE is as a promotion right now. As Polymarket indicates, the company is building mainstream buzz around celebs like Logan Paul while longtime acts are creatively (and financially) neglected.

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The WWE legends are now going under a new team name: The New Level. AEW has also licensed a perfect theme song for the pair, A$AP Ferg’s “New Level.”

The New Level and Strickland successful captured the trios belts in the All In match. They also appeared later in the broadcast in a backstage segment and in-ring to confront the current AEW tag team champs, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

(L-R) Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston attend Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images)

The trio belts add to Creed and Kofi’s illustrious record as title holders in professional wrestling. The duo held tag team gold in WWE 13 times, including a run with the NXT Tag Team Championship. In addition to some other non-New-Day tag team title reins, Kofi is a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion. Creed is a former King of the Ring and, in TNA Wrestling, a one-time TNA World Tag Team Champion.

Professional Wrestling Wagers Currently on Polymarket

Logan Paul performing in a WWE match (Credit: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

As alluded to earlier, the only professional wrestling odds available on Polymarket as of this writing center on the always controversial Logan Paul.

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Wrestling fans and Polymarket regulars are betting on if the social media influncer will wrestle a match before Oct. 31. They are also betting on if he’ll capture a championship before the end of 2026.

There’s also a market about whether the WWE Superstar will face off in a legitimate bout against NFL icon Tom Brady. However, the terms of the market indicate that “scripted professional wrestling matches, including WWE matches, do not count.”

Will Logan Paul return to the WWE ring before October 31, 2026?

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