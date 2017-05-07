Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed For Season 2

Since its premiere back in March, Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why has been one of the streaming services most talked about shows, with opinions of the series ranging from outstanding to terrible. The number of viewers, however, can’t be denied, with Netflix announcing that the series would return with a second season in 2018.

Brian Yorkey will serve as the series’ showrunner yet again as the new season will also consist of 13 hour-long episodes.

Netflix released the second season’s official logline, which “picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.”

Katherine Langford starred as Hannah Baker in the series, with each episode exploring a different reason that led to the teen’s suicide. With the second season announcement, one of the biggest questions will be if Langford returns to reprise her role.

“Hannah’s story is still very much not finished,” Yorkey explained. “She’s an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she’s very much still at the center of it.”

Some audiences applauded the series for its realistic approach to bullying, sexual abuse, and suicide, leading Netflix to air warnings prior to the series about the show’s graphic content. Netflix has also caught criticism, however, for glorifying its depiction of suicide and making the tragic act appear glamorous.

Following the conclusion of the first season’s final episode, Netflix runs a 30-minute program, Beyond the Reasons, that features the producers, cast, doctors, and advocates offering insight on how to seek help if you experience anything similar to what the characters of the show experienced.

Writer Nic Sheff, who wrote the episode in which Hannah’s suicide is shown, defended the series’ choice to depict the sequence, saying, “It overwhelmingly seems to me that the most irresponsible thing we could’ve done would have been not to show the death at all.”

The series is based on Jay Asher’s book of the same name.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to one of the resources below:

National Suicide Prevention online chat

National Suicide Prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

