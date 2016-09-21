Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Her ‘Mocking’ Comments On Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce

Whoopi Goldberg took to social media to address her fans after making comments on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce that many perceived as mockery.

The View host posted a video to Facebook explaining that her earlier comments were made at the direction of the show.

"I hear I'm getting a little bit of heat because people thought I was making fun of Brad and Angelina," Goldberg says in the video. "At 11 a.m., they asked me to make this announcement. To me it's gossip until somebody says, 'Yes, this is absolutely what's happening,' which apparently has happened by this evening. But I'm not a gossip fan, and I don't think it's fair to announce stuff when you don't have all of the information. But I had to do it anyway, so I did it the way I thought I could do it."

When Goldberg first announced that Jolie and Pitt were filing for divorce, she delivered it using a "distressed Valley Girl accent."

"Before we start … don't laugh at me," she said. "Something has happened in the world I just feel so upset about. Just before we went on the air, some news broke on TMZ [which was] also corroborated by CNN — and that's really corroboration — that after 12 years together, two years of marriage, and six children, Angelina and Brad are breaking up. … It's just too much."

The internet has been abuzz since news first broke that Jolie is divorcing Pitt, with the hashtag #BrexPitt naturally taking over Twitter.

Pitt released an official statement shortly after the world learned of their predicament, saying that while he's "very saddened by this," he's keeping his focus on "the well-being of our kids."

It was later discovered that Pitt may have been cheating on Jolie with actress Marion Cotillard, news that was learned after Jolie hired a private investigator to track Pitt's moves.

Jolie's father, Jon Voight, reacted to news of the divorce by saying he "doesn't know much yet," but plans on "speaking to her and the kids very soon."

Pitt, on the other hand, reacted by claiming Jolie's actions had "unleashed hell' and put his children in danger.

