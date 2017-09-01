Watch: Man Insists His Race Directed Lawn Sign Isn’t Racist at All

A California man is under fire after posting a yard sign that specifically asks Chinese people to stay off his grass.

William Alarcon posted a yard sign directing Chinese people off his grass that reads, “Chinese, keep your dogs off my grass. Respect your neighbors.” He then went on to tape a separate “Keep off the grass” sign on top.

ABC News affiliate, ABC7 investigated the sign that was directed to Alarcon’s neighbors, sisters Alexis and Rose Anne Yu. The two women are also Filipina, not Chinese.

“I’m not being racist or anything, I’m being specific,” Alarcon, says, who reveals he is Native American. “The Hispanic woman was doing it and I spoke to her and she stopped doing it.”

The two sisters told the news station they saw Alarcon putting up the sign Monday night while on their nightly dog walk. When they passed his house, they said Alarcon told them to “read the sign.”

Alexis took a photo of his message and emailed it to the El Monte police department, telling the news station that she didn’t understand why he would want something like that, adding, “And to direct it to a race for that matter.”

After media caught a hold of the sign, Alarcon apparently backed down. ABC reports it was gone by Wednesday afternoon.

