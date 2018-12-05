Watch: Kate Gosselin Addresses Child Abuse Claims on ‘Good Morning America’

Kate Gosselin revealed back in August that her 12-year-old son Collin Gosselin has special needs and was sent to get treatment for educational and social challenges, and the mom of eight opened up about Collin’s situation once again in a pre-taped interview with Amy Robach that aired on Good Morning America Monday morning.

Kate revealed that the decision to move her son out of her home and into the program “was not even really a choice,” and that based on the advice of his doctors, “it had to happen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own,” Kate explained of her son. “I’ve felt very alone in this.”

“He’s plodding along,” she added. “We are, too. It was necessary. And I’ll go to the ends of the earth for the best for each one of them. This is the best thing to do for him right now, and so that comforts me.”

Kate split with ex-husband Jon Gosselin in 2009, and she has full legal custody of the couple’s twins Cara and Mady, 16, and sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah, 12.

The reality star also addressed reports that Collin told staffers at his treatment facility that he was abused by her, calling them “unfounded.”

“I’m in the public eye. I have been investigated many times,” she said. “It’s always unfounded, obviously.”

“So they’re all unfounded?” Robach asked.

“Yes,” Kate said. “Absolutely.”

Robach also brought up Jon’s recent claims that he has not seen Collin in a year and a half, and that Kate will not tell him where his son is.

“I’ve known all along where he is. But the world doesn’t know. And I’ll leave it at that,” Kate said. “I’m really focused less on what Jon has to say … I don’t really pay attention to be honest.”

Season five of Kate Plus 8 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 22 on TLC.

This story first appeared at Womanista.