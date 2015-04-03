Vin Diesel Sings “See You Again” In Honor Of Paul Walker

Spoiler Warning: During Furious 7, the most touching moment is when the film pays tribute to the late Paul Walker. As Vin Diesel's character Dom and Paul Walker's character Brian drive alongside each other on the roadway, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's song "See You Again" plays in the background.

The song fits perfectly with the scene in the movie, and it has become very strongly associated with the memory of Paul Walker. In a new video that's been circulating online, Vin Diesel himself sings part of "See You Again" in honor of his friend. Vin Diesel's version of the song starts at about the 29 second point in the video we've embedded below.

Furious 7 is currently playing in theaters everywhere. R.I.P. Paul Walker.