UFC Freedom 250 Weather Delays Concern Polymarket Traders

This weekend marks a historic event for the UFC. Multiple fighters will take part in matches on the White House lawn as part of the UFC Freedom 250 festivities.

This fight card takes place on Sunday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Paramount+ will provide coverage as 14 fighters face off on the White House lawn.

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However, Polymarket traders have some concerns. They believe that weather could potentially disrupt the schedule. The chance of a weather delay sits at 50% as of mid-afternoon on June 10, but the chance sat at 72% earlier in the day.

The WeatherUnderground forecast tends to agree with Polymarket traders. The hourly forecast predicts a mix of rain showers and thunderstorms starting at 2 p.m. ET and lasting throughout the night.

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UFC CEO Dana White is well aware of the weather concerns. However, he has proclaimed that these fights will take place as planned.

“I mean, if you read the internet the (expletive) whole show is getting shut down on Sunday,” White said to media members on Tuesday. “But I don’t care if it snows, rains, whatever, we’re going — and even lightning.

“You guys all played sports when you were growing up — whenever there was lightning, you’d sit the lightning out, and then when it was over, you played. That’s what we’ll do. And if there would be lightning, we’d know it days before, and then we would work around it.”

The weather is not the only point of emphasis for Polymarket traders. They have multiple other props to highlight in the days leading up to Sunday night’s big event.

For example, traders are focusing on President Donald Trump. One prop focuses on the color of tie that he will wear during the big event at the White House. Another prop focuses on whether he will dance, something he has done at multiple other events over the years.

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Traders currently believe President Trump has a 65% chance of dancing during the UFC Freedom 250. They say he has a 67% chance of wearing a red tie instead of a blue tie.

One other prop focuses on a different action that President Trump can take. Traders believe there is a 60% chance that he hugs at least one person in attendance at the White House.

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